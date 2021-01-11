Home
On Your Side
Man files lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - A man waiting on unemployment benefits has decided to sue after getting nowhere on the telephone. Michael Hampton reached out to 2 On...
Baton Rouge business complex consistently without mail
BATON ROUGE - Tenants at a business complex...
LDEQ investigation determines smell origin
BATON ROUGE - The state says it's narrowed...
News
'Deeply troubling': LSU Athletics responds to controversy surrounding sponsor in wake of DC riot
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Athletics department says photos showing Rouses co-owner Donald Rouse Sr. at last week's protest which ended in a deadly riot at...
PHOTOS: North Louisiana treated to rare snowfall Monday
Parts of Louisiana experienced their first snowfall since...
Biden's shelter dog 'Major,' to be honored during 'Indogeration' event
WASHINGTON - The first shelter dog to become...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Windchills in the 30s all day Monday, Late week warm up
The rain will move out, but the cold is here to stay. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: The rain will continue to taper off...
Sunday Night/Monday AM: Cold rain for most, snow to the north
Tonight and Tomorrow: A cold rain has...
Sunday: Cold rain for most, snow to the north
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, mostly clear skies...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Brusly baseball boasts a tri-fecta of coaches with professional experience
Head coach Mike Forbes, a former professional player himself, has added former LSU pitcher Kurt McCune and current Giants outfielder Kwan Adkins to his staff in...
Tennessee squeaks out win over LSU despite Khayla Pointer's 25 points
BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU women's basketball...
Brees, Saints pull away late for 21-9 playoff win over Bears
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees will get...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice 2020
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Cancer Survivor Stories
Click 2 The Pros
Share the Christmas Joy
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Windchills in the 30s all day Monday, Late week warm up
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days