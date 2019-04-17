Home
On Your Side
Land erosion might be up to homeowner to fix
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners fighting erosion problems say they're being left on their own. East Baton Rouge Parish says it won't be handling erosion issues within...
City's building sidewalks, residents want drainage fixed first
BATON ROUGE - Darrell Rivers says putting up...
Refund requested after stamped concrete job doesn't stick
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish homeowner says...
News
Officials: One person trapped in vehicle after crash off Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities had to extricate one person from a vehicle after a crash off of Choctaw Drive Wednesday night. The incident was reported...
NFL announces Saints 2019 schedule
The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2019...
Survey shows voter approval of rail service between BR and New Orleans
BATON ROUGE - The proposed passenger rail service...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Here we go again: severe weather threat on Thursday
The next frontal system will push rain and thunderstorms into the area on Thursday. Once again, ingredients are in place to warrant a 3 out of...
Just one storm system in the 7-Day Forecast
Temperatures will gradually warm through Wednesday in advance...
New week welcomed by pleasant weather
Peaceful weather is on tap to begin the...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
NFL announces Saints 2019 schedule
The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2019 regular season schedule that is hilighted by a pair of Monday Night games and a road trip back...
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
BATON ROUGE – Joe Alleva will no longer...
Tiger baseball falters late in Wally Pontiff Classic
METAIRIE - The LSU Tiger baseball team gave...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 17, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Patrick's Day Giveaway
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Wearin of the Green 2019
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Patrick's Day Giveaway
Disney on Ice Contest
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Hop into Spring
Search
SEARCH
74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Here we go again: severe weather threat on Thursday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days