Customers of tax preparation businesses say stimulus money deposited in wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - Millions of stimulus checks were deposited in bank accounts across the country this week, but some people say their money has been deposited...
Food distributed in Baker for hundreds of residents in need
BAKER - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Virtual doctor visits up nearly 10,000 percent amid coronavirus pandemic
BATON ROUGE - The way people visit with...
Police arrest man connected to North 44th St. homicide
BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police Detectives and the LSP Fugitive Task Force arrested the man associated with the North 44th St. homicide that occurred March 12....
Local graphics company now making 1,000 medical gowns each day
BATON ROUGE - LSU and Lamar Advertising are...
As 4th virus relief bill nears passage, fight looms over 5th
WASHINGTON — Congress is on the verge of...
Another round of strong storms ahead of a quiet stretch
Another frontal system is set to move across Louisiana and Mississippi. Yet again, we need to be aware of the possibility of strong thunderstorms Wednesday night...
High temps climb, "slight risk" Wednesday night
Temperatures will not change much this week. The...
Quiet beginning to the week
Sun and lower humidity are expected to start...
Joe Burrow's family prepares for the NFL Draft at home in Athens, Ohio
BATON ROUGE - As the NFL Draft approaches on Thursday, the Burrow family is making plans for what is sure to be a memorable night for...
Joe Burrow says 'thank you' to LSU, Louisiana on eve of NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - One day before Joe Burrow...
Report: Bengals tell Joe Burrow they're picking him first overall in NFL Draft
CINCINNATI - After months of speculation over whether...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 17, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
