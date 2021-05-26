Home
City-Parish provides 2 On Your Side with tour of maintenance projects
BATON ROUGE - The mission continues to clear clogged canals in East Baton Rouge. It comes after a story Monday about a man doing it himself...
Man takes on major DIY project, cleans out Dawson Creek himself
BATON ROUGE - It's not the do-it-yourself job...
City, state ask flood victims to report damage as cleanup continues in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - As some people battle back...
Woman charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to Baton Rouge hospital
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Tuesday after trying to set fire to a hospital. The incident happened at Baton Rouge General-Mid City around...
Jefferson Terrace residents share their concerns with city-parish leaders
BATON ROUGE- For the first time since last...
In St. Gabriel, residents are trapped in their homes and frustrated with high waters
SAINT GABRIEL - Residents in the area are...
Rain coverage low until the weekend
Little change in our weather is expected through the workweek. However, if you have plans for the upcoming weekend, radar watching could be part of them....
A shower or two possible this afternoon, most areas will stay dry
A few stray showers will be around this...
Warm afternoons ahead with stray showers possible
A much quieter week is ahead. Though rain...
LSU baseball loses in SEC Tournament, short stay makes for long week
The LSU Tiger baseball team had a short trip to Hoover, Alabama and the SEC Tournament as they dropped their first and only game at the...
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana pitcher Brennan Stuprich...
LSU quarterback TJ Finley transferring to Auburn
BATON ROUGE - Quarterback TJ Finley won't be...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
