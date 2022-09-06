Home
Fleeing suspect crashes during pursuit down I-12 Tuesday
LIVINGSTON - A suspect fleeing authorities in Livingston Parish wrecked during an afternoon pursuit westbound on I-12 Tuesday. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office said it...
Driver died after crashing into sign along Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A man died after losing...
Cashless tolls begin again today on LA-1 after being shut down since Hurricane Ida
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Louisiana's Department of Transportation and...
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: better chance of sun, storms Wednesday
The same stale weather pattern is expected to persist through the rest of the week. With mainly cloud skies, high temperatures will be below average. ...
Photos: Tuesday morning sunrise
Check out these photos submitted to us of...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Clouds and showers stick around all day today
More clouds and on and off showers for...
Sports
WATCH: LSU's Brian Kelly talks tough loss in season opener, looks ahead to Southern Jags
Some LSU players limit social media presence after heartbreaking loss Sunday
BATON ROUGE - With NIL deals, sports betting,...
LSU going with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels at QB
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly said Monday he...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
