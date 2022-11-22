Home
Crime cameras helped solve brazen theft in Sherwood Forest area; fee up for renewal
BATON ROUGE - On the Dec. 10 ballot, residents living in Sherwood Forest will vote on its crime district renewal fee. Neighborhood cameras and license plate...
BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured...
Retired BRPD officer and DOTD worker honored with memorial at diner he used to frequent
BATON ROUGE - A DOTD MAP truck driver...
Monday PM Forecast: gradual warming ahead of Thanksgiving rain
The week ahead will bring gradually moderating temperatures. With that, some rain will be back in time for Thanksgiving dinner. Next 24 Hours: A pocket...
Monday AM Forecast - Cloudy skies today and temperatures on the rise
Plenty of dry time expected this week before...
Sunday Sunshine - Then Monday Rain
Plenty of Sunshine for Sunday then Rain Arrives...
Sports
Rope and Ride: Southeastern's Derrick Graham learning the pigskin through passion for rodeo
Southeastern freshman running back Derrick Graham has developed himself into a solid contributor for this Lion offense. His patience and perseverance a huge reason why the...
For 5th straight game, No. 15 LSU Women's Hoops scores 100 points in blowout win over Northwestern St.
Another day, another century mark for LSU women's...
Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs next Saturday in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov, 21, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
