Home
News
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting at a convenience store near the corner of Goodwood Boulevard and South Flannery Road on Tuesday...
Sports2-a-Days: Belaire Bengals
BATON ROUGE - The Belaire Bengals had a...
Fix for sinking LA 1 bridge will cost millions; project halted until November
PORT ALLEN - The plan to open a...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: scattered storms, downpours possible to end week
As the week concludes, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. Typical with summer action, any could produce downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind....
Wednesday AM Forecast: Sneaky showers will turn scattered this afternoon
Sneaky showers will bubble up by noon, then...
Tuesday PM Forecast: daily dose of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Radar got a little busier with showers and...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-a-Days: Belaire Bengals
BATON ROUGE - The Belaire Bengals had a rebuilding year under Byron Wade last season going 2-9. Now, the Bengals are returning 13 starters and...
Sports2-a-Days: Ponchatoula Green Wave
PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula Green Wave underperformed in...
Former LSU Tiger, NFL tight end declares big win in fight against cancer
BATON ROUGE - A former LSU football standout...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday PM Forecast: scattered storms, downpours possible to end week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days