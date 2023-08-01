Home
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment, creating hostile work environment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her...
New state laws going into effect Tuesday - See what the legislature approved here
BATON ROUGE - After the legislative session, Governor...
83-year-old man killed while cutting down tree at Covington home
COVINGTON - A man who was cutting a...
Tuesday PM Forecast: streak of 100s, scorching heat continues
As the heat continued, fewer showers and thunderstorms popped on Tuesday. However, there may be some better coverage in cooling rainfall again on Wednesday. An...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat continues on again today, and spotty showers will be possible again today
The heat is expected to continue into the...
Monday PM Forecast: hottest week of the year underway
The hottest stretch of temperatures in more than...
Sports
Tiger football stars start to make preseason watch lists
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger football team is set to report for the start of fall camp this week and already some of the preseason...
Sports2-a-Days: Plaquemine Green Devils
PLAQUEMINE - The Plaquemine Green Devils will have...
Joe Burrow out "several weeks" with calf strain
CINCINNATI, OH - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
