'Phase 1' enforcement at salons coming from Fire Marshal, Department of Health
BATON ROUGE - Salon owners and employees are cleaning and organizing ahead of Friday as many businesses are planning their reopening to the public. "The...
Louisiana native working in fight against coronavirus as antibody manufacturer
RALEIGH, NC - A simple blood test can...
Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients
BATON ROUGE - More businesses are starting to...
Most state parks, museums reopening this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says most of Louisiana's state parks and museum will be among the facilities reopening to the public this weekend....
Ferry tolls to resume next week, DOTD announces
BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and...
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Return of a familiar weather pattern
The forecast this week has made frequent mention of the “summer-like” pattern expected to take hold through the weekend. While that could easily be interpreted as...
A chance to remember
The forecast this week has made frequent mention...
Showers return to the forecast
The local weather is transitioning from dry to...
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball owners gave the go-ahead Monday to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed...
WATCH: Joe Burrow joins other NFL Draft picks for viral video
With the NFL's offseason largely in limbo because...
New West Feliciana football coach Hudson Fuller unsure of when he'll meet his new team thanks to COVID-19
After being Catholic's offensive coordinator for three years,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday May 12, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
