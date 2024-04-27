Home
Homeless man killed in shooting along GSRI Avenue on Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A homeless man died in a hospital after being shot Saturday morning. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Reginald...
Town of Killian provides update on water situation, says well will be inspected
KILLIAN - The Town of Killian provided updates...
Early morning violence leaves one dead, another injured in separate incidents
BATON ROUGE - One person died and another...
Saturday PM Forecast: Mainly dry to conclude the weekend, rain returns next week
The dry pattern looks like it will continue to conclude the weekend. That will change on Monday as numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible. ...
Saturday AM Forecast: Wind and humidity this weekend, rain next week
The weekend will be warm, muggy, and breezy....
Friday PM Forecast: warm and breezy weekend leading into next chance for rain
The weekend will be warm, sticky and breezy....
New Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry to have a new Kool-Aid flavor
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints drafted cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry 41st overall out of Alabama Friday night, but the young cornerback lived up to his...
LSU softball drops series opener to No. 15 Arkansas after offense struggles again
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball's offense continues to...
LSU baseball shuts out, defeats Auburn 5-0
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball defeated Auburn 5-0...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 26, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
