Home
2 On Your Side
News
Neighbor still at odds with councilman living next door, posts signs in his front yard
BATON ROUGE - There's more development in a case involving a lawyer-legislator, an East Baton Rouge Metro councilman and that councilman's neighbor. The neighbor, Eugene...
Plaquemine City Hall, Police Department moving temporarily to fix mold and water damage
PLAQUEMINE - Employees of Plaquemine City Hall and...
EPA settles with St. John the Baptist plant operator; says deal will reduce pollution
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - The EPA...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: slow moving front, stuck weather pattern
The weather this week will be unsettled but not highly impactful. The best shot for showers and thunderstorms will be late Wednesday into Thursday. Tonight...
Monday AM Forecast: Another dry day in the forecast
Today will be a near repeat of yesterday...
Sunday AM Forecast: Clouds Blanket The Skies - Rain Not Likely
Today and Tonight: Clouds are currently blanketing the...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations...
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field, report says
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference is mulling...
No. 15 LSU softball beats Mississippi State 8-0, completing sweep
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team completed...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 24, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: slow moving front, stuck weather pattern
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days