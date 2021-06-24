Home
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage ditch
BATON ROUGE - While the threat of rain may be easing for the Baton Rouge area, some neighborhoods are still on edge, especially those who flooded...
Drainage issue identified months ago, neighborhood flooded in May
BATON ROUGE - People who live in neighborhoods...
Recent flood victims share drainage concerns ahead of wet week
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the rain this...
News
Woman mysteriously goes missing on her way to Mississippi casino
ST. TAMMANY - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who mysteriously disappeared on her way to a casino in Mississippi on...
City removing eyesores left behind by 2016 flood
DENHAM SPRINGS - Vacant, gutted, and condemned homes...
Crews dredge the New River Canal in Ascension Parish
GONZALES- For 25 years, Samuel Brown has lived...
Pop up thunderstorms temporarily relieve heat for some
A few more showers and thunderstorms than expected developed on Thursday thanks to a vigorous sea breeze. While the daily shower count will fluctuate a bit,...
Hot & steamy, rain chances continue
Today and Tonight: Expect another hot & humid...
Summer steam sticks, isolated to scattered showers through weekend
The main forecast challenge through the weekend will...
Sports
LSU hiring Arizona's Jay Johnson as next baseball coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU has decided on its next head baseball coach. On Thursday, sources confirmed the Tigers were hiring University of Arizona Head Coach...
Louisiana linemen camp gets the "big uglies" their time and attention
The Louisiana Line Camp is quick to point...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles
Second year head coach Blane Westmoreland jumped into...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Tuesday,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
