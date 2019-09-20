Home
Officials find source of Garden District drainage issues
BATON ROUGE - An area hit hard by a June rain event is learning about a possible source of the problem. The Garden District in...
Dream to meet Carrie Underwood coming true for teen with inoperable brain tumor
BATON ROUGE - A group of people anxiously...
Medicaid billing currently unavailable for some professional counselors
BATON ROUGE - There's been a change to...
At least 2 detained at alien festival in desert
HIKO, Nev. (AP) - At least two people were detained by local sheriff's deputies at a gate to Area 51 in Nevada after an estimated 75...
Woman convicted in texting suicide case denied parole
NATICK, Mass. (AP) - The Massachusetts woman convicted...
Is America ready for gay president? Iowa casts first votes
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The nation's first...
No significant cool down in sight
A weak cold front will diminish over the region through Friday. This boundary will not bring major changes to the feel outside, but will continue to...
Showers and storms remain possible through Friday
A weak cold front will push into the...
Imelda rain threat largely west, tropical Atlantic is busy
The local area is caught between tropical moisture...
Sports
Drew Brees undergoes successful surgery to injured throwing hand
NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees has completed surgery for injured thumb in Los Angeles, the quarterback announced Wednesday evening. Brees shared an update on social...
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
BATON ROUGE- Southern football's matchup with Florida A&M...
Southern gets 1st win, wallops NAIA's Edward Waters 61-0
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - After opening a...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September 19, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
