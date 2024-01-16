Home
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire off Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a reported house fire off Convention Street Tuesday morning. The fire was reported at a home at the corner...
WBRZ drone footage shows several-car pileup on I-10 westbound between Highland and Pecue
BATON ROUGE - Drone footage obtained by WBRZ...
Icy roadways cause commuting nightmare Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - After an Arctic blast swept...
Freezing rain overnight creating an icy morning commute along with dangerous wind chills
Freezing rain overnight created icy conditions which is resulting in major impacts for your Tuesday morning commute. Dangerous wind chills also pose a threat for the...
Friday AM Forecast: Prepare for extreme cold next week
*9:30am update* - All showers are now exiting...
Thursday PM Forecast: rainy rush hour to end week, cold blast coming next week
After a rainy final morning drive of the...
Sports
Auburn ends LSU men's basketball's four-game win streak
AUBURN, Alabama - A furious comeback wasn't enough, so a four-game win streak ended Saturday night for the LSU men's basketball team. Auburn used a...
Bo Davis to return to LSU as defensive line coach for 2024 season
BATON ROUGE - Bo Davis, who was a...
LSU men's basketball fights off Vanderbilt to start SEC play 2-0
BATON ROUGE - After a rough start to...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
