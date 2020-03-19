Home
Louisiana Statewide Network 211 staying busy during COVID-19 crisis
BATON ROUGE - The state's 211 network is answering calls about COVID-19 from Louisiana residents who have questions. It's an easy-to-remember telephone number that people can...
Restaurants adapting to new dining options during virus outbreak
BATON ROUGE - For the time being, restaurant...
Travel changes happening amid coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - The country is approaching a...
News
Local favorite Frank's Restaurant temporarily closed due to health concerns
BATON ROUGE – A restaurant people have been dining at for decades, especially if they’re in the mood for a homemade biscuit, is temporarily shutting down....
Iberville officials taking steps to prevent spread of virus within parish
IBERVILLE PARISH - Parish officials say their implementing...
Europeans sing health workers' praises nightly from windows
PARIS (AP) — At a time of isolation,...
Weather
New season, new weather pattern?
10:50pm Thursday will mark the earliest beginning to astronomical spring since 1896. Of course, climatological spring began on March 1 and it has felt like spring...
Warm temperatures continue into early Spring
Astronomical spring begins Thursday at 10:50pm. Of course,...
Remaining warm with scattered showers
Temperatures will remain warm through the week. Rain...
Sports
Saints star Teddy Bridgewater signing with Carolina Panthers
Saints back-up QB Teddy Bridgewater is leaving for a starting spot with the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Bridgewater's signing Tuesday....
Drew Brees agrees to 2-year deal with the New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees has agreed to...
Tom Brady announces he will not return to the New England Patriots
Tom Brady has announced that he will not...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Sunday Journal: Sudden heart attack
Sudden heart attacks are a widespread problem in...
Videos
Community
Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish remain closed due to the spread of novel coronavirus officials want to ensure that children who depend on...
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have...
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday...
About Us
Contests
