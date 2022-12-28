Home
Documents hacked during home sale, seller out more than $160K
BATON ROUGE - A title company says it might be dealing with an expert hacker, but the home seller is out thousands of dollars. He wants...
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte leaving for NFL Draft, will miss Citrus Bowl
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte announced Wednesday he will...
La. 1 closed in Napoleonville due to broken gas line
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Drivers using La. 1 at...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour
Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Feeling the warm-up today and the hot temperatures are not going anywhere
A wet and hot start to the New...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Warmer temperatures are coming in with some rain
Rain returns to the forecast ahead of the...
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte leaving for NFL Draft, will miss Citrus Bowl
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte announced Wednesday he will not play in the upcoming Citrus Bowl as was expected and will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft....
Finale of winter hockey series a sellout
BATON ROUGE – The final game of a...
New Orleans Saints come back to beat the Cleveland Browns 17-10
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
