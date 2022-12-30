Home
2 On Your Side
News
Barbara Walters, legendary journalist and television personality, dies at 93
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and television personality, has died. She was 93. This is a developing story. We'll post more from ABC News as it...
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves residents frustrated
BATON ROUGE - Street flooding in one Baton...
Hammond man wanted for attempted murder; deputies asking for public's help to find him
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for the...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: After heavy rain this morning, the forecast is drying out
Drying out heading into the start of 2023. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : Some people around the Capital...
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of southeast Louisiana amid heavy rain Friday
BATON ROUGE - Parts of the capital area...
Stream of weather info: Current weather alerts, information
Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints' playoff hopes are still alive after beating the Browns in the coldest win in franchise history. On this...
Channel 2's Best Bets: New Year's Edition
BATON ROUGE - We're going to break in...
LSU women's hoops upend Arkansas in Top 25 showdown in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The LSU women's basketball team...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Salute 2 A Teacher
Share the Christmas Joy
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Salute 2 A Teacher
Share the Christmas Joy
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: After heavy rain this morning, the forecast is drying out
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days