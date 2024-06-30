Home
Zion City neighborhood to be affected by power outage after vehicle hits Entergy pole
BATON ROUGE - The Zion City neighborhood in Baton Rouge will experience a power outage Sunday evening after a vehicle hit an Entergy pole, according to...
Should gun store sales get special credit card tracking? States split on mandating or prohibiting it
Beginning Monday, a California law will require credit...
Sha'Carri Richardson finishes 4th, won't have spot in 200 meters at Olympics
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson got passed...
Weather
Sunday AM Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning for capital area beginning Sunday
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the capital area on Sunday & Monday as the heat and humidity climb even higher. Take it easy...
Saturday PM Forecast: First excessive heat warning of the year issued for Sunday
An excessive heat warning has been issued for...
Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2024 season
UPDATE - 10 a.m. Sunday : Beryl has...
Sports
Sha'Carri Richardson finishes 4th, won't have spot in 200 meters at Olympics
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson got passed on the outside down the stretch and finished fourth in the 200-meter final at U.S. track trials Saturday,...
Big Guys No Ties: Should Kyle Field really be ranked above Death Valley?
Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Albany Hornets
Baton Rouge - The Albany Hornets are looking...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report: Surgery early can help prevent hip problems later in life
BATON ROUGE — Hip issues are often thought of as something older people deal with. But they can be present at birth. Some of these...
Thursday's Health Report: Chlorine to blame for dry skin, hair after a day of swimming
BATON ROUGE — if you notice your hair...
Wednesday's Health Report: Cancer-related fatigue can affect you before, during, after treatment
BATON ROUGE — People can experience cancer-related fatigue...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Sports
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Videos
Community
