Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
BATON ROUGE - There are unanswered questions about what's next following President Donald Trump's executive orders on stimulus payments, unemployment, and evictions. Monday, 2 On...
Mysterious dumpster full of trash bewilders neighbors
BATON ROUGE - A large metal dumpster full...
Neighbors tired of listening to business noise, demand action be taken
UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police visited the neighborhood Wednesday...
I-10 expansion at EBR-Ascension line on pace for October finish
BATON ROUGE - The widening work on I-10 between Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes is eyeing a late-October completion. Work has been ongoing since February...
Regions Bank thanks health care professionals with $10,000 donation
BATON ROUGE – A $10,000 check for Our...
No cheerleaders, reporters on NFL sidelines this season
The NFL will not allow cheerleaders, mascots or...
Standard summer pattern until tropical moisture arrives by Sunday
Some showers and thunderstorms will gradually work back into the weather through the end of the week. Appropriate for the time of year, there are a...
Shower and storm activity rising, busy in the tropics
Happy Hump Day! Shower activity is on the...
Development of two tropical depressions likely
Some showers and thunderstorms will gradually work back...
No cheerleaders, reporters on NFL sidelines this season
The NFL will not allow cheerleaders, mascots or reporters on the sidelines during games this season, yet another adjustment spawned by the coronavirus pandemic. The...
LSU QB Myles Brennan previews 2020 season; watch the raw interview
BATON ROUGE- After waiting years for his time...
Half of SEC schools have announced plans to limit stadium capacity
BATON ROUGE - Half of the schools in...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
