Elderly man accused of killing his wife released from jail
PRAIRIEVILLE - An 83-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his wife at their home earlier this week was allowed to bond out of jail overnight. ...
Man charged with killing LSU basketball star goes to trial next week
BATON ROUGE - A man charged with murdering...
Police: Student kills peer at South Carolina middle school
GREENVILLE, S.C. - A 12-year-old student was shot...
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures with a few showers this weekend
A few showers will be around on Saturday, but it will not be a washout. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Thursday PM Forecast: dry ahead of a few showers on Saturday
The local area catches a break to end...
Drought Monitor: All of EBR now included in extreme drought
All of East Baton Rouge Parish is now...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Defensive errors led LSU baseball to lose game one to Auburn 6-5
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team falls in game one to Auburn 6-5. The Tigers started hot, with two home runs — Cade Doughty in...
LSU gymnastics crumble at NCAA regional
The LSU gymnastics team struggled to finish their...
LSU's Kim Mulkey named AP Coach of the Year
LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has been...
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
3 on 3 on 2 Basketball
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
Wearin of the Green Parade
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
