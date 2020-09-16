Home
On Your Side
Fence company taking months to complete projects, customers upset
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston Parish is taking months to complete jobs and customers are tired of waiting. Samuel Blocker and his...
No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June...
Louisiana bar owners anxious to learn more about phase 3
BATON ROUGE - Some Louisiana businesses, including bars,...
News
At least 22 injured in Austin as two cranes collide
AUSTIN, Texas - At least 22 people were injured after two cranes collided in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning, CNN reports. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical...
With fewer seats to go around, 73 percent of LSU's season ticket holders opt out of 2020 season
UPDATE: LSU Athletics now says 73 percent of...
Police: Shooting that hurt 4 in Baker neighborhood stemmed from drug deal
BAKER - Police say a shooting that sent...
Weather
Sally makes landfall, drier conditions for the end of the week
Hurricane Sally made landfall this morning and conditions are very pleasant at home. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: As Hurricane Sally continues to...
Once Sally departs east, drier air will move in
The tropics are super busy, headlined by Hurricane...
Hurricane Sally to strike Alabama coast, local impacts minimal
Click here to stream WBRZ newscasts, breaking news...
Sports
Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks with ankle injury
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints' star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the next several games due to an ankle injury he suffered in...
Coach O says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - When it comes to college...
LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
According to reports from The Athletics, LSU defensive...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
