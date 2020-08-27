Home
Property reassessments going out; homeowner concerned over huge increase
BATON ROUGE - This week, East Baton Rouge Parish residents will receive a property tax reassessment in the mail. The tax assessments happen every four years...
East Baton Rouge braces for potential impact of Marco, Laura
BATON ROUGE - Parishes are making sure drainage...
Ochsner Health adjusts mask policy, no longer allows neck gaiters
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana medical facility says...
Photo: Storm damage throughout southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura
Walker family rescued after tree falls on, crushes their mobile home
WALKER - While riding out Hurricane Laura in...
Acadia Parish man killed in Hurricane Laura aftermath
ACADIA PARISH - An elderly Iota man was...
Hurricane Laura continues to churn inland
Just before 1am on Thursday morning, Hurricane Laura came inland near Cameron, Louisiana with 150mph maximum sustained winds. Catastrophic storm surge and wind has devastated southwest...
NWS warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge along Louisiana coast
The National Weather Service is warning residents along...
THE LATEST: Marco impacts coast, Watching Laura closely
TROPICAL STORM MARCO Today: ...
Report: LSU offensive linemen sidelined with COVID-19
The LSU Tiger football team is dealing with its first group outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases according to a report from the Advocate newspaper in Baton...
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the full press conference here
BATON ROUGE- LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron...
Erik McCoy on being versatile on the offensive line; full interview
METAIRIE- As Erik McCoy enters his second season,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
