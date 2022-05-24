Home
LSU baseball first SEC tournament game pushed back to Thursday
HOOVER, ALABAMA - The LSU baseball team has the wait a little bit longer to play in the SEC tournament. As rain on Tuesday has pushed...
Annual service held for fallen law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- Family members and law enforcement met...
No lifeguard on duty when toddler from Port Allen drowned at Margaritaville resort
BILOXI, Miss. - A 2-year-old from Louisiana drowned...
Tuesday PM Forecast: cold front to deliver another drench, then drier air
While many locations have already received 2 to 4 inches of rain and some isolated totals as high as 10 inches, the heaviest activity is pegged...
NOAA predicting above average tropical activity for the 7th consecutive year
With a little more than one week before...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Showers and storms return today
Isolated showers and storms will be more likely...
LSU baseball first SEC tournament game pushed back to Thursday
HOOVER, ALABAMA - The LSU baseball team has the wait a little bit longer to play in the SEC tournament. As rain on Tuesday has pushed...
Jacob Berry, and Dylan Crews named Semifinals for 2022 Golden Spikes Award
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Dylan Crews...
Zachary high and 4 star recruit Eli Holstein commits to Alabama
BATON ROUGE - This upcoming quarterback class in...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
