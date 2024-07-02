Home
2une In Previews: Hurricane Preparedness Research Fair
BATON ROUGE - Be prepared for severe weather - it only takes one storm. Next Thursday, Councilman Darryl Hurst and Congressman Troy Carter will host...
Portion of Calcasieu Parish under shelter in place order due to warehouse fire
WESTLAKE - A portion of Calcasieu Parish was...
Napoleonville man arrested after fleeing from Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies at speeds over 100 mph
PAINCOURTVILLE— The Assumption Parish Sheriff's arrested a man...
Weather
Tuesday AM Forecast: Triple digits forecasted for the Capital Area, Slight relief comes with more rain Wednesday
The high temperatures and heat remains strong today. To be expected, the humidity sticks around prompting feels-like temperatures to reach 113°+ and yet another Excessive Heat...
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on...
Monday PM Forecast: More extreme heat on Tuesday; Hurricane Beryl tracking through Caribbean
The hot streak of weather continues on Tuesday...
Sports
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos
BATON ROUGE - The Zachary Broncos are starting over to some degree after reaching the state championship game a year ago. Only four starters return...
Walter Camp honors 2 LSU players with pre-season honors
BATON ROUGE — LSU tackle Will Campbell and...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: St. Helena Hawks
Baton Rouge - The St. Helena Hawks may...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report: Parents shouldn't be alarmed by a baby's red birthmark
BATON ROUGE — A hemangioma is a bright red birthmark that shows up in the first or second week of life. It looks like a rubbery...
Friday's Health Report: Surgery early can help prevent hip problems later in life
BATON ROUGE — Hip issues are often thought...
Thursday's Health Report: Chlorine to blame for dry skin, hair after a day of swimming
BATON ROUGE — if you notice your hair...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
