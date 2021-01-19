Home
Unemployment emails continue to roll in, no update from LWC Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, 2 On Your Side heard back from a handful of people who said their unemployment claim has been resolved. But for every...
Unemployment situation becomes dire for some; 2 On Your Side hears from dozens
BATON ROUGE - The unemployment situation in Louisiana...
Complaints fill On Your Side inbox as unemployment office hires more people to return calls
BATON ROUGE - For the last few months,...
Mayor Broome lays out plan to reduce litter throughout parish, ramp up enforcement and citations
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge officials are laying out their plan to reduce litter in the parish, including ramping up on enforcement and citations. Mayor-president...
Months after council vote, Confederate monument removed outside old Plaquemine courthouse
PLAQUEMINE - A controversial monument located outside a...
Human Jukebox to perform in Biden Presidential Inaugural 'We Are One' event
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday night, the Human...
Weather
Weak front to meander across region through weekend
A stalling front and moisture advancing into skies from the southwest will bring a lot of cloud cover and some rain chances over the next several...
Warm temperatures and dry skies, Rain moving in late week
A few more clouds and a few degrees...
Heating systems set for a break
A pattern change is underway. After a cool...
Sports
LSU baseball releases 2021 schedule, full slate with midweek games
The SEC released it's plan for the 2021 baseball season and for the first time since the global pandemic hit, the sports calendar looks very normal....
Report: Frontrunner for LSU DC job now expected to stay with Saints
UPDATE: ESPN now reports Ryan Nielsen will stay...
'That man gave us all life': La. native Tyrann Mathieu salutes Drew Brees' historic career
NEW ORLEANS - It's been a difficult 24...
Investigations
Health
Analysis: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for people with Type 1 diabetes?
As states across the US begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to citizens, many of the 1.6 million Americans who've been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes are questioning...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
La Health Dept: 298 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes to receive COVID vaccine this week
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Department of Health (LDH)...
Community
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
