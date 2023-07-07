Home
LSU band director Kelvin Jones is resigning, university says
LSU's band director announced Friday he was stepping away from the program citing "personal matters." The university confirmed in a social media post that Dr....
Toxic forever chemicals in nearly half of nation's water
BATON ROUGE - Much of the nation's water...
Huey P. Long Field House will soon unveil renovations
BATON ROUGE - Named for the Kingfish when...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: typical pattern over the weekend, rain may ramp up Monday
The so-called heat dome will stay out west a few days longer keeping the door open for a more typical pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms....
Friday AM Forecast: Today heat continues with a few sneaky showers
Sneaky showers this afternoon, but most people will...
Thursday PM Forecast: dodging storms into the weekend, hurricane season update
So far this week, some locations have collected...
Sports
Sports2-a-Days: St. Michael Warriors
BATON ROUGE - The St. Michael Warriors are ready to compete in year three under head coach Zach Leger. The Warriors had a mediocre record...
Dylan Crews named SEC Male Athlete of the Year
BATON ROUGE - LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was...
Sports2-a-Days: Belaire Bengals
BATON ROUGE - The Belaire Bengals had a...
Health
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge was recognized this week by the American Diabetes Association for its involvement in studying the...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
