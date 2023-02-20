Home
2 On Your Side
News
NOPD officer reassigned after throwing woman on the ground outside of Popeye's
NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans police officer was reassigned and is under disciplinary investigation after a video of him throwing a woman to the ground...
How Reverend W. K. Brooks led efforts to provide a safe place for Black kids to swim
BATON ROUGE - This year marks the 70th...
More tremors reported in Turkey as earthquake death toll nears 45K
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — There are new reports...
Monday AM Forecast: Warm and sunny for the week
Temperatures will keep climbing for Mardi Gras. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Good morning and Happy Lundi Gras! Temperatures...
Sunday PM Forecast: More sunshine and warmer temps for the workweek
All outdoor festivities are a go for the...
Sunday AM Forecast: More sunshine heading your way today
The warming pattern will continue into the start...
Sports
No. 1 LSU baseball sweeps Western Michigan, winning game 3 9-2
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team completed the sweep on Sunday over Western Michigan after another solid performance from the Tigers pitching staff. Freshmen Chase...
Pitching and defense shines as No. 18 LSU softball tallies two wins Saturday in Tiger Classic
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 18 LSU’s pitching...
LSU basketball loses 14th straight game, falls to South Carolina 82-73
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball lost their 14th...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
