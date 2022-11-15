Home
2 On Your Side
News
More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish in the dark Monday night
ASSUMPTION PARISH - More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish are in the dark Monday night after a lightning strike caused an outage. According...
Man arrested in 2019 for rape nearly 40 years prior pleaded guilty Monday
BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested...
House sale falls through, neighbor blames councilman for repeat problems
BATON ROUGE - A neighbor and a councilman...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: wet night followed by a chilly week
A storm system will kick the week off on a rainy note. The back half of the workweek will be quieter and cool. Next 24...
Monday AM Forecast: Heavy rain will move in later this evening
Showers and storms will be widespread across south...
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain moving into the forecast for Monday
Big changes in the forecast, but the cold...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
WATCH: A look back at LSU's slow start to the 2022 season (and how fans reacted)
BATON ROUGE - LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State feels like a lifetime ago. So much has changed in the two months since that game,...
SEC announces kickoff time for LSU's regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - LSU will close out...
No. 16 LSU women's basketball beats Western Carolina 107-34
BATON ROUGE - No. 16 LSU Women’s Basketball...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
Search
SEARCH
56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: wet night followed by a chilly week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days