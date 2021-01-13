Home
On Your Side
Client upset over contractor taking nearly 2 years to finish job
CENTREVILLE, Ms. - A Baton Rouge contractor is being accused of taking for a job and not completing work. This isn't the first time Edmund LeBlanc...
Man with lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits has small victory, will keep court date
BATON ROUGE - A man who filed a...
Man files lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - A man waiting on unemployment...
News
Man killed in Wednesday morning shooting on Hanks Drive
BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday (Jan. 13) morning, a shooting that resulted in the death of an unidentified man occurred off Airline Highway, just east of...
Wednesday morning crash on Mississippi River Bridge cleared
BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department...
Venue change request denied for trial in Alton Sterling suit
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A judge in...
Sunny skies today and a noticeable warm-up tomorrow
Temperatures in the 50s today and the 60s tomorrow. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: We are still working on that slow warm-up. Temperatures this...
Despite relative warming, overall cool temperatures will continue
Relative to Monday, Tuesday brought warmer temperatures. In...
Periods of sunshine, Temperatures in the 50s
The warm-up is coming, slowly but surely. ...
Sports
Twins Bryce and Brock Brown solidifying U-High as legitimate state title contender
Rarely do you get two brothers that contribute on a team like Bryce and Brock Brown. Both are neck and neck with each other for the...
Southern basketball working through COVID plagued season
BATON ROUGE- The Southern men's basketball team has...
No. 1 Alabama dismantles No. 3 Ohio State in CFP championship
The Alabama Crimson Tide asserted their claim that...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
About Us
