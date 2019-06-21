Home
On Your Side
Mobile home dealer not delivering on promises
DENHAM SPRINGS - A mobile home dealer in Livingston Parish is in hot water again. Last year, 2 On Your Side investigated Southern Heritage Homes...
Republic Services to address flood of complaints over missed trash pick-ups
UPDATE: Republic Services announced Tuesday it will hold...
Undersized culverts source of resident headaches
DENHAM SPRINGS - Neighborhood growth in one area...
News
Restaurants could be 1st to get genetically modified salmon
NEW YORK (AP) - Thousands of salmon eggs genetically modified to grow faster than normal are hatching into tiny fish inside an Indiana aquafarming complex. ...
One arrested after victims held at gunpoint during robbery
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man...
Pope seeks more 'freedom' in theology, dialogue with Islam
VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis is calling...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Boaty McBoatface Makes a Major Discovery in Climate Change
The maiden voyage of the publicly named submersible has resulted in new, troubling findings regarding how climate change is effecting rising sea levels. Data collected have...
First Heat Advisory of the Season
The National Weather Service has issued the first...
Heat headlines over low end rain chances
Locked into a summer weather pattern… it will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Drew Brees nominated for two Espy awards
NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees is nominated for multiple honors at ESPN's annual awards ceremony. The future hall-of-famer is in the running for...
Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people familiar with...
Toronto Raptors capture first NBA Title over Golden State
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard raised his...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 20, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your health report for June...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Yard Makeover
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Boaty McBoatface Makes a Major Discovery in Climate Change
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days