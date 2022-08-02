Home
Daughter of woman killed in hit-and-run victim pleads for suspect to turn himself in
BATON ROUGE - A 54-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run , and police need help identifying the other driver. “When the paramedics got there,...
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
BATON ROUGE - With the start of the...
Crews clean storm drains to prevent major flooding in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- Crews used high pressure hoses and...
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: downpours stay in the forecast
Plenty of showers and thunderstorms will be around through the workweek. Any storms will be capable of gusty wind as well as heavy rain leading to...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours are dominating the forecast
The afternoon hours will be dominated by showers...
Download the free WBRZ Weather App
You can find current conditions, receive watches and...
Sports
Dolphins owner suspended for tampering with Sean Payton, Tom Brady
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton...
AP sources: NFL suspends Browns QB Deshaun Watson 6 games
The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson...
LSU baseball announces signing of five transfers
BATON ROUGE - The Portal King makes it...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
