53-year-old shot, killed along Woodpecker Street Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death along Woodpecker Street on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. near...
New locally-owned distillery offering unique twist on spirits
DONALDSONVILLE - There's a new local distillery that's...
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Hotter Days Ahead, More Dangerous Heat - Limited Rain Chances
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on...
Tuesday PM Forecast: It only gets HOTTER from here
EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY extended to tomorrow evening. ...
Tuesday AM Forecast: ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** NO RELIEF IN SIGHT
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour...
Sports
WATCH: Paul Skenes carries injured Alex Milazzo to postgame celebration in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. - One of the best moments from LSU's win over Florida in the College World Series finale happened after the final pitch had already...
Welcome the national champion Tigers home on Tuesday; celebration planned for Wednesday
The Tigers are headed back to Baton Rouge...
LSU claims national title with 18-4 win over Florida in CWS finale
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team won...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
