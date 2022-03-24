Home
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
DENVER (AP) — Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium on Thursday. The...
Teen arrested for terrorizing, allegedly posting threats to Morgan City school on social media
MORGAN CITY - A 14-year-old is charged with...
Teen suspect in fatal carjacking has at least 7 prior arrests on over 25 charges
NEW ORLEANS - One of the four teens...
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend
It is tough to ask for much nicer spring weather as we hit the final weekend of March. It will be difficult to find clouds most...
Extreme drought continues across South Louisiana
After 2021 finished as the third wettest year...
Thursday AM Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and a sneaky shower around today
Will you be in the 10% rain coverage...
Sports
REPORT: Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark could miss rookie NFL season
Former LSU Tiger linebacker Damone Clark will likely miss his rookie NFL season and potentially see his draft stock tumble down the board following back surgery...
REPORT: LSU freshman guard Brandon Murray enters the transfer portal
LSU freshman guard Brandon Murray is entering the...
No. 22 LSU softball run rules Nicholls as Junior Ali Kilponen throws her first career no-hitter
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers softball bounces back...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
