High court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will not take up the sexual assault case against comedian Bill Cosby, leaving in place a decision...
Higher gas prices hitting truckers hard
DENHAM SPRINGS - The recent surge in gas...
Missing Florida woman's body found in backyard septic tank
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - The body of a...
Temperature roller coaster this week with several chances for rain
TODAY & TONIGHT Today will start out cloudy with an isolated shower possible, but a higher chance for a few scattered showers and storms will...
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain chances going up this week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Southerly winds continue to...
Friday PM Forecast: warm weekend, wet start to next week
Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend...
Sports
LSU baseball falls to Baylor 9-6 in final game at Shriners Classic
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team goes 1 and 2 over the weekend at the Shriners Classic in Houston. The Tigers fall to Baylor 9...
No. 7 LSU baseball falls to No. 1 Texas at the Shriners Classic
BATON ROUGE - Tonight was not the night...
No. 22 LSU softball beats No. 21 UL-Lafayette 5-2
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 4, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Temperature roller coaster this week with several chances for rain
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
