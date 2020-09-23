Home
Family, friends search for answers after hit and run puts man in hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police in Denham Springs are trying to find a hit and run driver involved in an accident that occurred over a week ago...
LWC issues apology after sending letters to unemployed, warning they were overpaid & owe thousands
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for people...
Fence company taking months to complete projects, customers upset
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
21-year-old killed in Evangeline Parish head-on collision
EVANGELINE PARISH - Louisiana State Police say a 21-year-old resident of Eunice was killed in a Tuesday evening crash on Evangeline Parish's LA Highway 13. ...
Humane Society: Reward offered for info on person who threw kittens from moving vehicle
HAMMOND — A $750 reward is being offered...
Last day to apply for DSNAP is Wednesday, September 23
BATON ROUGE - According to the Department of...
Heavy rain threat continues, Sunshine makes a return
There’s some Summer left in the forecast for the weekend. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Rain will once again be moving through the area....
Heavy rain threat lower but coastal flooding continues
The remnants of Beta will produce a manageable...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: several days of rain expected due to Tropical Depression Beta
Around 11pm Monday, Tropical Storm Beta made landfall...
LSU revolutionizing COVID recruiting with prospect led official visits.
LSU changed the recruiting game a few weeks ago when a few Tiger commits and prospects organized a self led visit that put the power of...
Saints, Sean Payton fined for violating NFL's face covering rules
LAS VEGAS - Head coaches for the Saints...
LSU football fans reminded to complete COVID-19 screening before attending season opener Saturday
BATON ROUGE - LSU is reminding fans that...
BRG's upcoming 'Mammos & Mimosas' annual event to combine health with brunch, bubbly
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General is hosting its annual 'Mammos & Mimosas' event that combines mammograms with brunch and bubbly. The event will take...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
