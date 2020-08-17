Home
Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
BATON ROUGE - There are unanswered questions about what's next following President Donald Trump's executive orders on stimulus payments, unemployment, and evictions. Monday, 2 On...
Mysterious dumpster full of trash bewilders neighbors
BATON ROUGE - A large metal dumpster full...
Neighbors tired of listening to business noise, demand action be taken
UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police visited the neighborhood Wednesday...
Elementary school in Livingston in need of substitute teachers
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Over the weekend, an elementary school took to Facebook to announce its need for substitute teachers. Live Oak Elementary in Denham Springs posted...
Police: Man stole $400 worth of meat, seafood from Zachary store
ZACHARY - Police are looking for a man...
Wall Street ticks up, nudges S&P 500 again to edge of record
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are starting another...
Less humid for Monday and Tuesday, watching two tropical waves
Sunny skies and more manageable humidity to start the week. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Happy Monday everyone! Early this morning (before 7...
"Cool" front arrives tomorrow, tropics heating up
Tonight: A cluster of showers and thunderstorms is...
A few storms Sunday, dry early next week
Tonight: Isolated storms early, then we'll be mostly...
LSU Tigers hit the field for their first day of practice, Monday
BATON ROUGE - Many Tiger fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the field, and players are in anticipation of taking on their...
Kenneth Miles, former LSU assistant vice chancellor, passes away at 50 years old
Both the LSU and Michigan football community are...
Pelicans confirm firing of head coach Alvin Gentry
The New Orleans Pelicans have fired head coach...
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
SU Ag Center to host virtual training sessions on smoking, tobacco addiction
BATON ROUGE – The Southern University Ag Center’s...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
