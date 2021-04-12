Home
Livingston Parish Council votes to suspend ordinance Thursday evening
UPDATE: The Livingston Parish Council voted to postpone any consideration for the ordinance indefinitely, calling it a civil issue. The gate will stay open until the...
Special auditor to review Entergy smart meters after Brittany Weiss On Your Side Investigation
BATON ROUGE - Amid a series of WBRZ...
Large DEMCO bill received at uninhabited house, property owner shocked
BAKER - A man has sticker shock after...
LIVE UPDATES: Monday afternoon commute
West Baton Rouge holding mass vaccination event Thursday
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge will host...
Louisiana reports nearly 1,000 new COVID cases Monday
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS...
Sunny skies for Monday, Rain is back on Tuesday
Happy Monday! This week will start off clear and calm but rain will be back in the forecast on Tuesday. Each day this week will be...
Nice start to the week, rain returns Tuesday & Wednesday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a few high...
Clearing out overnight, nice end to the weekend
Tonight and Tomorrow: This evening, a cold...
Kevin James to star as Saints coach Sean Payton in upcoming movie
NEW ORLEANS - Comedian Adam Sandler's production company is working with Netflix to produce a comedy based on New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and...
Southeastern downs Abilene Christian and regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana used shutout pitching...
Longball propels LSU softball to doubleheader sweep, series win against Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Ali Kilponen and the Tiger...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 9, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
