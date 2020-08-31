Home
On Your Side
Fencing company makes good on customer's deposit a year later
BATON ROUGE - A woman went through a year-long venture with a fencing company. It took a call to 2 On Your Side to finally get...
Thief steals generator from carport before Laura
BATON ROUGE - A generator was stolen from...
Property reassessments going out; homeowner concerned over huge increase
BATON ROUGE - This week, East Baton Rouge...
News
Gonzales Police request public's assistance in identifying three suspects in credit card theft
GONZALES - Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the three individuals pictured above. Police would like to...
Award-winning entertainer, 'T.I.' to deliver keynote address at SU Law Center's virtual symposium
BATON ROUGE - A successful rapper, actor, and...
Couple, twin teenage children found dead in Ohio home
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH - A couple and their...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms
Triple digit heat near 105 degrees unless you catch a cool down shower. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Hot and muggy is the story...
Scattered storms tomorrow, drier and hotter mid-week
Tonight: A few lingering showers early, then turning...
More storms Sunday, drier stretch coming next week
Tonight: Showers early, then turning mostly dry overnight....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
In two weeks time, the New Orleans Saints will take the field in an empty Superdome to open up the 2020 campaign. Saturday, in an...
Former LSU, Catholic High product Austin Nola traded to Padres
Former LSU and Catholic High product Austin Nola...
REPORT: LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is quitting football team
The nation’s top receiver in 2019 and one...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days