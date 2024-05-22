Home
House OKs restrictions on pills that can be used for abortions, sends bill back to Senate
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana House has approved a bill that would classify a pair of drugs used in medical abortions as controlled substances, rejecting claims...
Senate bill requiring heating, air-conditioning systems in school buses fails on Louisiana House floor
BATON ROUGE - A Senate bill that would...
Deputies looking for teens who broke into car, shot at vehicle owner Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: temperatures will throw more wood on the fire
Even with more clouds in the mix, high temperatures still chugged into the low 90s. Increasing humidity will lead to uncomfortable nights in the mid 70s....
Wednesday AM Forecast: Gradual increase in temperatures and humidity towards the weekend
We will watch temperatures, cloud cover, and humidity...
Tuesday PM Forecast: slow and steady rise in humidity comes with warming temperatures
Over the next several days, high temperature will...
Sports
Kelly women push football and women's health to the forefront at LSU
BATON ROUGE - If you've ever wanted to see inside the LSU football program, see what it's like to be a coach or player in the...
LSU hits two grand slams to defeat Kentucky 11-0 in SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. - LSU baseball got a big...
LSU baseball beats Georgia 9-1 in first game at SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. - The LSU Tiger baseball team...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report: Surgeons working to make kidney stone removal surgeries less invasive
BATON ROUGE — While most kidney stones can pass on their own, larger ones may cause bleeding, kidney damage or ongoing urinary tract infections. In...
Tuesday's Health Report: New technologies are helping to preserve livers prepping for transplant
BATON ROUGE — When it comes to organ...
Monday's Health Report: How to prevent injuries while playing pickleball
BATON ROUGE — The popularity of pickleball has...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
