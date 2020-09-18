Home
On Your Side
LWC issues apology after sending letters to unemployed, warning they were overpaid & owe thousands
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for people on unemployment since some of them received mail that says they owe back thousands of dollars. The letters...
Fence company taking months to complete projects, customers upset
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June...
News
Southern University hosts drive to collect relief supplies for Hurricane Laura survivors in Lake Charles
BATON ROUGE - Southern University is sponsoring a drive to collect hundreds of supplies for Hurricane Laura survivors in Lake Charles. According to Governor John...
'Forrest Gump author Winston Groom dead at 77
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Winston Groom, the writer...
Federal gov grants Louisiana $1.2 billion line of credit for flood mitigation projects
BATON ROUGE — Governor John Bel Edwards' office...
Weather
T.D. 22 forecast to be a tropical storm later today, local forecast shows increased rain chances
Tropical Depression 22 is increasing rain chances for our area through next week. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Thick clouds will continue to build...
Comfortable conditions as we monitor Tropical Depression 22
Tropical Depression 22 has been designated in the...
Tropical Depression 22 forms in southwestern Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the southwestern...
Sports
Burrow sets records, still takes loss in second game of season
CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield found Odell Beckham Jr. and maybe some of his missing swagger. Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for...
Stingley and Stevens among 8 Tigers selected to All-SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Sept. 17, 2020) --Alabama placed a...
Report: Most of LSU baseball team quarantined over possible coronavirus exposure
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team has...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
About Us
