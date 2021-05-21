Home
City, state ask flood victims to report damage as cleanup continues in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - As some people battle back rising water, others are using a break in the weather to continue gutting their homes. In Baton Rouge,...
Show me the money! Fully-funded flood projects held up by lengthy process
BATON ROUGE - For people who live along...
Jefferson Terrace cleans up flood damage following Monday's storm
BATON ROUGE - People are feeling overwhelmed in...
VIDEO: Thieves caught on camera stealing ATVs from Pointe Coupee home
POINTE COUPEE - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is searching for three young men who were seen stealing a pair of four-wheelers from a Pointe Coupee...
Heavy rain in Ascension Parish leaves houses in jeopardy
ASCENSION PARISH - Heavy rainfall has left some...
LSU Softball beats McNeese 10-2 in Baton Rouge Regional Opener
Release via LSU Sports BATON ROUGE –...
Weather
No measurable rain expected for a while!
It has been perhaps five years since a dry forecast has been so anticipated. Winds and the tropics still make for an interesting weather discussion over...
High pressure is moving in to push the rain out
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is posted for parts...
One more day on alert
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for...
Sports
LSU Softball beats McNeese 10-2 in Baton Rouge Regional Opener
Release via LSU Sports BATON ROUGE – Pinch hitter Jordan Perkins hit a two-run, double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth...
LSU Baseball held to 2-hits in Game 1 loss to Texas A&M
Release via LSU Sports BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas...
How Skip Bertman built a championship program at LSU
BATON ROUGE- Legendary LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, May 21, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
