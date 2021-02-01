Home
On Your Side
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not responsible' for over $70,000 in loses
BATON ROUGE - A woman's possessions were destroyed by rats and she contacted 2 On Your Side after getting nowhere on her own. Michelle Dow...
State agency wants Entergy to investigate new meters as customers report surging bills
BATON ROUGE - After reports of Entergy bills...
More Entergy customers complain about high bills following meter switch
WALKER - Ever since Willie Mae Hall was...
News
Police: 3-year-old shot Monday evening in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old child was shot Monday evening, according to police. The incident took place near Scenic Hwy and 75th Ave. in East...
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not responsible' for over $70,000 in loses
BATON ROUGE - A woman's possessions were destroyed...
Louisiana launches statewide tutoring initiative to help students struggling amid pandemic
Louisiana education officials announced a program Monday which...
Weather
Dry and cool to start the week, Rain returns before the weekend
Happy Monday! We begin this week with cooler temperatures. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Winds will be moving in 10-15mph out of the north...
Warming Winters & Shorter Cold Snaps
After last week’s release of global temperature data...
Lake Charles radar site back up after Hurricane Laura
After nearly five months without an operating radar,...
Sports
Lady Tigers Beat Ole Miss In OT, Again
Release via LSU Sports BATON ROUGE, La. — After a rare four-point play from senior Karli Seay towards the end of regulation and a 12-3...
Historic 2nd quarter helps lead Rockets past Pelicans 126-112
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Christian Wood scored 27...
One of Louisiana's top offensive lineman verbally commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU got a commitment from...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tony Bennett says, "Life is a gift," as he reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis
An iconic singer with an unforgettable voice, known for his rendition of jazz and show tunes, 94-year-old Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. ...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
