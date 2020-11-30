Home
La. stops, delays some unemployment payouts amid wave of fraud
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission is reviewing thousands of claims for unemployment over concern of fraudulent activity. As the state steps up its...
Social Security Administration says widow owes $41,000
BATON ROUGE - Last May, 2 On Your...
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A vacuum truck spent a...
La officials invite public to comment on I-10 widening project in BR via virtual public forum
BATON ROUGE — After selecting Kiewit/Boh to lead the initial phase of Louisiana's Interstate 10 widening project in the Baton Rouge area, state officials are opening...
Police: Louisiana man killed by officers returning fire
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana said...
Ten-year-old boy killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
TICKFAW - According to Louisiana State Police, a...
The first freeze of the season is likely Tuesday morning
Winter has arrived. Wind chills will keep today’s “feels like” temperatures in the 40s. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Today will start a bit...
Chilly Monday, light freeze Tuesday morning
Tonight and Tomorrow: The rain has moved out...
Numerous showers & storms Sunday
Quick local forecast: Tonight: The clouds will stick...
Report: LSU WR Terrace Marshall sitting out rest of season
BATON ROUGE - LSU star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr . is opting out the rest of the season, according to ESPN. Saturday afternoon in...
Southern baseball coach Kerrick Jackson leaving the program for job with Major League Baseball
Sources tell WBRZ that Southern head coach Kerrick...
Hill leads Saints to 31-3 rout of QB-challenged Broncos
DENVER (AP) — Taysom Hill didn’t look much...
Health
Medical experts may have developed a blood test that can detect 50 types of cancer
LONDON, England - Medical experts in the United Kingdom have developed a new blood test that may detect more than 50 types of cancer, CNN reports....
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
