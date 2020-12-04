Home
Woman falls victim to Craigslist rental scam, warns others about phony house listings
BATON ROUGE - A woman who put her trust in a guy she found on Craigslist is now out $1,500. Genell Smalls says she had...
La. stops, delays some unemployment payouts amid wave of fraud
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission is...
Social Security Administration says widow owes $41,000
BATON ROUGE - Last May, 2 On Your...
Louisiana's coronavirus vaccine plans starting to take shape
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s plans for distributing a coronavirus vaccine prioritize hospital employees and those who live and work in nursing homes, but the...
California monolith pops up after finds in Utah, Romania
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days after the discovery...
Major firefighter organizations urge state leaders to prioritize first responders for COVID-19 vaccine
BATON ROUGE - As states start to roll...
Plenty of sunshine for your weekend
Happy Friday! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Any cloud cover lingering from yesterday’s rain will clear up by the afternoon hours today. Temperatures will...
Lingering showers to break for a stretch of cool temperatures
For the second straight day, we saw a...
Showers and storms move through today, clear and cool weekend ahead
Many areas started out almost 20 degrees warmer...
Parkour group asks International Olympic Committee to reject their sport from Olympics
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Organizers of the sport of parkour urged the IOC on Tuesday to reject adding the obstacle course-style street-running event to the 2024...
Watford and Thomas each go for 20 in LSU's rout of Southeastern
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men's Basketball team...
Report: LSU WR Terrace Marshall sitting out rest of season
BATON ROUGE - LSU star wide receiver Terrace...
Baby girl born from record-setting 27-year-old embryo
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - Tina and Ben Gibson are the parents of two healthy little girls, Molly and Emma, who came into the Gibson's life with the...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Free COVID testing available to Ascension residents this Wed-Thurs
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish residents will have...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
