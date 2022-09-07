Home
School system claims they did not know about alleged assaults at bus stop
BATON ROUGE- At the bus stop across from Claiborne Elementary School on Denham Street, police say 26-year-old Hunter Talley drove up in a gray Toyota on...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale
BATON ROUGE - High school football season is...
Denham Springs police officer accused of sex crimes extradited from Texas, booked into Livingston Parish jail
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs police officer...
Wednesday PM Forecast: stubborn system maintains rain chances through week
The week will end with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will stay below average. Next 24 Hours: Decaying showers and thunderstorms will slowly drift...
The Starlink satellites spotted over Baton Rouge
If you look closely, you may be able...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Showers will hold off until the afternoon hours today
The sun will finally come out today, but...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale
BATON ROUGE - High school football season is back, which means we have first WBRZ Fans' Choice Player of the Week, and the winner is Catholic...
LSU basketball sets schedule for first Matt McMahon season
The LSU men’s basketball team announced their full...
WATCH: LSU's Brian Kelly talks tough loss in season opener, looks ahead to Southern Jags
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
