Eastbound lanes of Mississippi River Bridge shut down for semi truck on fire
BATON ROUGE - The eastbound lanes of the Mississippi River Bridge are shut down as firefighters and other first responders work to clear the remnants of...
LSUPD temporarily shuts down portion of Highland Road for investigation into reported stabbing
BATON ROUGE - A portion of Highland Road...
LHSAA rules top college football recruit ineligible to play final season of high school basketball
ZACHARY - A top Louisiana student-athlete is having...
Wednesday PM Forecast: sun to become scarce as rain approaches ahead of Christmas
The next storm system is beginning to develop across the Western United States. Rain chances will increase across the Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend. ...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Tracking a few opportunities for rain over the holiday weekend
Starting Wednesday, the capital area latches onto a...
Tuesday PM Forecast: looking ahead to unsettled weather for the holidays
While the remainder of the workweek looks largely...
Sports
LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with ref
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was ejected from the Sunday game against Northwestern State after she appeared to vehemently disagree with a call. The...
LSU falls to Texas in Jalen Cook's return to the floor
HOUSTON - Despite a second half rally, the...
SU announces new head football coach - Watch the press conference here
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced that...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Dec....
Community
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named as the 2024 Resident Research Award recipient by the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, or SSAT....
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
Ponchatoula artist restoring historical markers in Livingston Parish
LIVIGNSTON PARISH - Historical markers in Livingston Parish...
51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
*DO NOT APPROVE* Top 5 Weather Events of 2023: #2 - Exceptional Drought
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
