Michael Nesmith of the Monkees dies at 78
Michael Nesmith of the Monkees passed away Friday at the age of 78. Variety reports that Nesmith's death was the result of natural causes. ...
Ascension Parish officials investigate reported sound of "explosion" near LA-933
PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish authorities on Saturday evening...
Gus Young Christmas Parade rolls despite threat of rainy weather
BATON ROUGE - The rainy weather did not...
Saturday PM Forecast: Chilly overnight with a nice end to the weekend
The Forecast: Any lingering showers will end overnight as skies begin to clear out. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday...
Friday PM Forecast: rain, storms, sharp temperature drop start weekend
Friday morning shattered an old record warm low...
Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures are already breaking records today
Temperatures this morning are breaking records and we...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 14: NFL
After going 4-1 in week 12, we came crashing down in week 13, going 1-4. On the year though, we still have a solid record of...
U-High wins state title game over E.D. White
The University High Cubs took out E.D. White...
Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Lab Kittens finished...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Saturday PM Forecast: Chilly overnight with a nice end to the weekend
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
