At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the...
State police: Lake Charles cops shot woman who fired first
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Officers in a...
Guns for gas: Firearm owners exchange weapons for gas cards during buy-back event
BATON ROUGE - Police say 45 guns were...
Saturday PM Forecast: Enjoy the dry time tonight, more showers expected tomorrow
Rain should not be interrupting any dinner plans. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : Showers and storms continuing to...
Saturday AM Forecast: More rain expected today, PLUS a tropics update
More rain expected for the Capital Area this...
Friday PM Forecast: dodging showers this weekend, P.T.C. Four forms in Gulf
Though no washouts are expected this weekend, have...
Sports
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
BATON ROUGE- Before the scrimmage Coach Dooley raved about his receiving core being one of the best units on the team and it showed on Saturday...
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
BATON ROUGE - Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up...
Saints lose to Packers 20-10, fall to 0-2 in the preseason
GREEN BAY - The New Orleans Saints lose...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Enjoy the dry time tonight, more showers expected tomorrow
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
