City's building sidewalks, residents want drainage fixed first
BATON ROUGE - Darrell Rivers says putting up a two-foot wall around his property is better than worrying about whether or not the rain will cause...
Refund requested after stamped concrete job doesn't stick
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish homeowner says...
Find what's owed to you; unclaimed property event Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The state says it has...
WANTED: Women accused of stealing men's 'brand name undergarments'
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are looking for two women who stole for a store in Livingston Parish. Authorities say the women entered a store on...
Muskrat love: Detroit-area Catholics permitted to eat rodent
DETROIT (AP) - Roman Catholics in the Detroit...
Police: Man in 'MAGA' hat attacked, two arrested
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Two men have been arrested...
Here we go again: severe weather threat on Thursday
The next frontal system will push rain and thunderstorms into the area on Thursday. Once again, ingredients are in place to warrant a 3 out of...
Just one storm system in the 7-Day Forecast
Temperatures will gradually warm through Wednesday in advance...
New week welcomed by pleasant weather
Peaceful weather is on tap to begin the...
Tiger baseball falters late in Wally Pontiff Classic
METAIRIE - The LSU Tiger baseball team gave up back-to-back home runs in the 8th inning and lost 6-5 to Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday night in the...
LSU drops first-ever series to Missouri
COLUMBIA - It was a long flight home...
LSU outlasts Mizzou is extra inning slugfest
COLUMBIA- LSU baseball managed to overcome a Zack...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 16, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
