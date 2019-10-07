Home
On Your Side
Grant money going toward counseling future homebuyers
BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $42.8 million in housing counseling grants to help Americans make more informed and educational...
Cameras to be installed, catching illegal dumpers
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will soon start...
YMCA reports decrease in revenue, closing two pools
BATON ROUGE - The YMCA says money is...
News
U.S. declares disaster as super typhoon passes north of Saipan
SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (AP) - President Donald Trump is declaring an emergency for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and ordering the U.S. government...
Who Dat? Pant-less Saints fan spotted in the Dome during Bucs game
NEW ORLEANS - A Saints fan was spotted...
Number of early voters in Ascension Parish doubles from four years ago
GONZALES - More than 13,000 people cast early...
Cold front arrives this evening, bigger cool down next weekend
A long awaited cold front will move into the region on Monday. Humidity will break with some slightly cooler temperatures expected for mid-week. THE FORECAST:...
Cold Front Finally Breaks Through Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear...
More Afternoon Storms Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Conditions will...
Sports
FINAL: Saints 31 | Buccaneers 24
Teddy Bridgewater sharp on New Orleans' second drive of the game but the Saints settle for a 29 yard field goal by Wil Lutz to take...
WATCH: Drew Brees throwing ball again for first time since injury
NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees shared...
#5 LSU 42, Utah State 6, Final
http://www.wbrz.com/pages/live-stream-3/ BATON ROUGE - The fifth ranked...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October 7, 2019.
Friday's health report
2 Your Health segment for Friday, Oct. 4,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
